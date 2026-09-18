The Road to Baghdad: A Firsthand Account

Sunday, November 15, 2026 | 1–2 p.m.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rock Marcone shares his firsthand account of leading Task Force 3-69 Armor during the opening days of Operation Iraqi Freedom. From crossing the border from Kuwait in March 2003 through the advance into Baghdad, Marcone offers a commander’s perspective on the soldiers, decisions and experiences behind one of the defining military campaigns of the early 21st century.

A West Point graduate and decorated U.S. Army veteran, Marcone commanded Task Force 3-69 Armor during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and later served as a senior brigade trainer at the National Training Center. His military decorations include the Silver Star, Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Part of the Packard Proving Grounds Historical Speaker Series. Admission is $5 for non-members and FREE for members.