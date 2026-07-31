Detroit, get ready to experience martinis differently.

Click below to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-signature-7-experience...

Join us for the Signature 7 Premium Blend Martini Tasting—an elevated evening created for grown folks who appreciate bold flavor, smooth energy, great food, and a beautiful atmosphere.

Signature 7 is known for fruit-forward, handcrafted martini blends created for those who want the full flavor and experience of a martini without the harsh bite. Guests will explore a variety of Signature 7 flavors, discover new favorites, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, sophistication, and Detroit luxury.

**Saturday, September 12, 2026**

**6:00 PM**

**Merriman Manor**

**Featuring 18 Signature 7 martini flavors**

**Entrée included with every ticket**

**Food provided by The 20 Grill**

**Dress Code: Black-Tie Elegance**

**Must be 21 or older to attend**

Your ticket includes the tasting experience, evening entertainment, and a delicious entrée prepared by The 20 Grill.

VIP guests will receive an upgraded experience with exclusive tastings and additional Signature 7 perks.

Seating is limited to only 150 guests. Once tickets are gone, no additional seating will be added.

Come dressed to impress, bring your appetite, and prepare to discover which Signature 7 flavor speaks to you.

Tickets are non-refundable. Please drink responsibly.