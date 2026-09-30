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Thursday's Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas

Thursday's Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas

Thursday’s Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas is a monthly gathering for musicians and jazz fans to come together for live improvisation, collaboration, and great music.

No Cover Fee!

Starts at 6:00 PM.

More Information

Happens on the following Dates:
Oct 15, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Nov 19, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Dec 10, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

UrbanBeat
$10.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906