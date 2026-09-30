Thursday's Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas
Thursday's Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas
Thursday’s Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas is a monthly gathering for musicians and jazz fans to come together for live improvisation, collaboration, and great music.
No Cover Fee!
Starts at 6:00 PM.
More Information
Happens on the following Dates:
Oct 15, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Nov 19, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Dec 10, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
UrbanBeat
$10.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner StreetLansing, Michigan 48906