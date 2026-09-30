Thursday’s Jazz Jam with Jeff Haas is a monthly gathering for musicians and jazz fans to come together for live improvisation, collaboration, and great music.

No Cover Fee!

Starts at 6:00 PM.

More Information

Happens on the following Dates:

Oct 15, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Nov 19, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Dec 10, 2026, 6:00pm to 10:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

