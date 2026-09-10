TobyMac brings the Hits Deep Tour to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2027. With Jeremy Camp, Seph Schlueter & Katy Nichole.

Most concerts are fun. Even more, TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour is a tradition. Every year, thousands of fans count down to the moment the lights go down, the music kicks in, and another unforgettable night begins. This spring, TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour 2027 brings TOBYMAC, Jeremy Camp, Seph Schlueter, and Katy Nichole together for an evening packed with the songs that have been filling arenas, playlists, and morning car rides alike. Dance along as TOBYMAC delivers favorites like "I just need U.," "Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)," and "Nothin' Sweeter." Sing it out with Jeremy Camp on "I Still Believe," “Dead Man Walking,” and “No Survivors." Experience the breakout worship songs of Seph Schlueter, including "Counting My Blessings" and "Running Back to You," and when Katy Nichole fills the room with powerful anthems like "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)," "God Is In This Story," and "My God Can." It's the concert fans wait for every year, filled with hit after hit, unforgettable moments, and a huge crowd singing every word together. Grab your tickets and text your friends to make their plans NOW for TOBYMAC’s Hits Deep Tour 2027!

Tickets on sale Thursday, September 10th at 12:00PM.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com.