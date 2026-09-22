Tommy Emmanuel, CGP: Living In The Light Tour

Hailed as “one of the best acoustic guitarists in the world” by NPR’s World Cafe, Tommy Emmanuel got his start at the age of six, when he first began touring his native Australia with his family’s band. As a teenager, he earned a reputation as a highly sought after sideman and session player, and by his early twenties, Emmanuel was playing on chart-topping hits and performing with acts like Air Supply and Men at Work. Inspired in part by his hero, Chet Atkins (who would later become a friend, mentor, and collaborator), Emmanuel stepped out on his own as a solo artist in 1979, releasing the first in a string of acclaimed instrumental albums that would make him an unlikely celebrity in his home country and beyond.

SCHEDULE

6:30 PM | Doors Open

7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open

7:30 PM | Concert Begins

9:00 PM | Post Concert Reception

