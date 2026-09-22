UPTOWN rings in the season this holiday with A Very Soulful Christmas, a vibrant concert experience that reimagines your favorite holiday songs through the timeless sound of Motown, R&B, and soul. Featuring world-class vocals, tight harmonies, and engaging choreography, UPTOWN transforms classic Christmas music into a dynamic and uplifting celebration. Audiences will enjoy a seamless blend of festive favorites, soulful ballads, and high-energy hits, all delivered with style, charm, and precision. From nostalgic moments to joyful sing-alongs, the show creates a warm, communal atmosphere that captures the true spirit of the season.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, UPTOWN: A Very Soulful Christmas is a feel-good holiday event that brings people together through music, energy, and celebration.