© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPTOWN: A Very Soulful Christmas

UPTOWN: A Very Soulful Christmas

UPTOWN rings in the season this holiday with A Very Soulful Christmas, a vibrant concert experience that reimagines your favorite holiday songs through the timeless sound of Motown, R&B, and soul. Featuring world-class vocals, tight harmonies, and engaging choreography, UPTOWN transforms classic Christmas music into a dynamic and uplifting celebration. Audiences will enjoy a seamless blend of festive favorites, soulful ballads, and high-energy hits, all delivered with style, charm, and precision. From nostalgic moments to joyful sing-alongs, the show creates a warm, communal atmosphere that captures the true spirit of the season.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, UPTOWN: A Very Soulful Christmas is a feel-good holiday event that brings people together through music, energy, and celebration.

Miller Auditorium
$29.00-$69.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com