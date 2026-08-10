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Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccination Clinic on Sept 22nd from 10:30AM to Noon in the Birch Run Academic and Community Center (Old HS) Gym. The building is in front of the HS. You can walk in and get your Flu, RSV, Shingle, Covid, or Pneumonia Shot. If you have any questions, please contact Pharmacist Ron Foskett 810-547-7201.

Birch Run Academic and Community Center (Old HS) Gymn
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Birch Run Area Schools and Clio Community Pharmacy
810-547-7201
jbossenberger@birchrunschools.org
https://www.birchrunschools.org/

Artist Group Info

jbossenberger@birchrunschools.org
Birch Run Academic and Community Center (Old HS) Gymn
12450 Church Street
Birch Run, Michigan 48415
810-547-7201
jbossenberger@birchrunschools.org
https://www.birchrunschools.org/