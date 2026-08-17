Vibe Credit Union Heatwave of Giving

A Community Block Party With a Bigger Purpose

Join us for Heatwave of Giving, a free community block party on Saturday, August 22nd, at our Southfield Branch, featuring food trucks, live entertainment, giveaways, and a chance to support Humble Design as they help local families turn houses into homes.

Event Location: Southfield Branch, 26595 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48076

Event Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.