Vibe Credit Union Heatwave of Giving
Vibe Credit Union Heatwave of Giving
A Community Block Party With a Bigger Purpose
Join us for Heatwave of Giving, a free community block party on Saturday, August 22nd, at our Southfield Branch, featuring food trucks, live entertainment, giveaways, and a chance to support Humble Design as they help local families turn houses into homes.
Event Location: Southfield Branch, 26595 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48076
Event Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Southfield Branch
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Southfield Branch
26595 Evergreen RoadSouthfield, Michigan 48076