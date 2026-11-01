Wading into Claude Code: a live workshop for non-developers

Claude Code is an AI agent that works on your computer, and you do not need to know how to code to use it. In two live hours, Tim Haines of Unicorn Flames will show it doing real work on real files: a full-site SEO audit run by several agents at once, a branded website built from one prompt and put online, and scripts that keep working on a schedule. You will also see how Plan Mode and hard rules keep mistakes cheap, how to check open-source tools before you trust them, and when to use chat AI, Claude Cowork, or Claude Code. For founders, marketers, freelancers and curious professionals, no coding background needed. Bring a laptop if you want to follow along. Free, capacity 50. Register: https://luma.com/dnchn3d0