Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History
Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History
Explore the first 70 years of U-M history, from the University’s Native American land accession and its origins in Detroit in 1817 to its move to Ann Arbor and emergence as a research university after 1837. We’ll traverse the original 40-acre campus, learning about the professors, presidents, and students who walked the Diag nearly two centuries ago.
Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.6 miles.
Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (notification via email).
Registration required.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu