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Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Explore the first 70 years of U-M history, from the University’s Native American land accession and its origins in Detroit in 1817 to its move to Ann Arbor and emergence as a research university after 1837. We’ll traverse the original 40-acre campus, learning about the professors, presidents, and students who walked the Diag nearly two centuries ago. 

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.6 miles.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (notification via email).

Registration required.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/