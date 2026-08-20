Walking Tour: Creating Michigan: Key Moments in U-M’s Early History

Explore the first 70 years of U-M history, from the University’s Native American land accession and its origins in Detroit in 1817 to its move to Ann Arbor and emergence as a research university after 1837. We’ll traverse the original 40-acre campus, learning about the professors, presidents, and students who walked the Diag nearly two centuries ago.

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.6 miles.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (notification via email).

Registration required.