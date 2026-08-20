Walking Tour: Forest Hill Cemetery

Join us on a trek through history at the Forest Hill Cemetery! This walking tour will take you through Ann Arbor’s past, covering local and university history, along with pertinent cemetery fun facts.

Guided by student docents from the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory. Duration: 1.5 hours; 1.4 miles.

This tour includes many steep hills and terrain that may be difficult for some.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (will email).

Registration required.