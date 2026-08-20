Walking Tour: Forest Hill Cemetery
Walking Tour: Forest Hill Cemetery
Join us on a trek through history at the Forest Hill Cemetery! This walking tour will take you through Ann Arbor’s past, covering local and university history, along with pertinent cemetery fun facts.
Guided by student docents from the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory. Duration: 1.5 hours; 1.4 miles.
This tour includes many steep hills and terrain that may be difficult for some.
Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (will email).
Registration required.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu