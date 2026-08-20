Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan

Dive into the stories that have shaped the African American experience at the University of Michigan. We’ll learn about the pioneering students who redefined what it meant to belong at U-M and visit the places where campus social movements like the Black Action Movement and #BBUM coalesced.

Guided walking tour developed and led by student docents from the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory. Duration: 1.5 hours; 1.4 miles.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (will email).

Registration required.