Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan
Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan
Dive into the stories that have shaped the African American experience at the University of Michigan. We’ll learn about the pioneering students who redefined what it meant to belong at U-M and visit the places where campus social movements like the Black Action Movement and #BBUM coalesced.
Guided walking tour developed and led by student docents from the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory. Duration: 1.5 hours; 1.4 miles.
Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (will email).
Registration required.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory, University of Michigan
734.763.2230
detroit.obserrvatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu