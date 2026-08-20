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Walking Tour: Paths of Protest: Stories of Campus Activism at the University of Michigan

Walking Tour: Paths of Protest: Stories of Campus Activism at the University of Michigan

U-M has long been home to activism, and this walking tour will visit historically significant locations where you will learn about protests on campus. We will cover women’s activism, the legacy of the Treaty of Fort Meigs, the Black Action Movement, anti-Vietnam War activism, and more. 

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.25 hours; 1.25 miles. 

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants notified via email).

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/