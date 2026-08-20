Walking Tour: Paths of Protest: Stories of Campus Activism at the University of Michigan

U-M has long been home to activism, and this walking tour will visit historically significant locations where you will learn about protests on campus. We will cover women’s activism, the legacy of the Treaty of Fort Meigs, the Black Action Movement, anti-Vietnam War activism, and more.

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.25 hours; 1.25 miles.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants notified via email).