Walking Tour: The Origins of the Law Quadrangle
Walking Tour: The Origins of the Law Quadrangle
Many associate the architecture of the University of Michigan Law Quadrangle with the Renaissance, the Ivy League, or even Hogwarts. While strolling through the Quad, we’ll discuss the buildings from conception to construction and the Law School’s influence on social issues and legal education.
Guided tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.5 miles.
Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (notification via email).
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu