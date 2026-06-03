The dance and theatrical adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestseller, What Do You Do With a Problem?, is a powerful story for all ages about a child facing a persistent problem. At first, the problem feels overwhelming, growing larger the more it’s ignored. But when the child bravely confronts it, the problem reveals unexpected possibilities. This moving production invites audiences to see challenges in a new light—reminding us that within every problem may lie a hidden opportunity … and a chance to discover something meaningful about ourselves.