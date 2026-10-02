© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Solstice Celebration

Winter Solstice Celebration

Join us for the fourth annual Winter Solstice Celebration with music and making! The solstice marks the official beginning of winter, yet traditionally, it was a time of celebration and renewal, marking the gradual but steady return of the light.

A modern twist on traditional Scandinavian practices, the celebration will feature art projects that bring light and joy to the longest and darkest night of the year.

- Join us in deSalle Auditorium for Grey Grant’s "The Sun Stands Still," a sonic immersion celebrating the time of year when we enter and pass through the darkest night.
- Solstice-themed artmaking activities, fun for all ages!
- At FIKA Cafe, you’ll find treats inspired by Scandinavian holiday specialties, Swedish gummy candies, artisanal flavored hot chocolate, and coffee favorites. Beer, wine, and fragrant spiced Glögg will be available for purchase at the lower-level bar!
- Last-minute gifts? In the Forum Gallery at Cranbrook Academy of Art, students will host a special winter sale. At the Cranbrook Art Museum shop, members enjoy a double discount (30% total) on all purchases!

$20 General Admission / $15 ArtMembers & CIS Members. Includes admission to both institutions.

Cranbrook Art Museum
$15-$20
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cranbrook Art Museum
Cranbrook Art Museum
39221 Woodward Ave
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48303