Join us for the fourth annual Winter Solstice Celebration with music and making! The solstice marks the official beginning of winter, yet traditionally, it was a time of celebration and renewal, marking the gradual but steady return of the light.

A modern twist on traditional Scandinavian practices, the celebration will feature art projects that bring light and joy to the longest and darkest night of the year.

- Join us in deSalle Auditorium for Grey Grant’s "The Sun Stands Still," a sonic immersion celebrating the time of year when we enter and pass through the darkest night.

- Solstice-themed artmaking activities, fun for all ages!

- At FIKA Cafe, you’ll find treats inspired by Scandinavian holiday specialties, Swedish gummy candies, artisanal flavored hot chocolate, and coffee favorites. Beer, wine, and fragrant spiced Glögg will be available for purchase at the lower-level bar!

- Last-minute gifts? In the Forum Gallery at Cranbrook Academy of Art, students will host a special winter sale. At the Cranbrook Art Museum shop, members enjoy a double discount (30% total) on all purchases!

$20 General Admission / $15 ArtMembers & CIS Members. Includes admission to both institutions.