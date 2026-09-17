© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Flint listeners: WFUM will be operating at reduced power on Tuesday, September 22. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. You can find other ways to listen here.

Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum

Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum

Join us for the Women's Exchange of Washtenaw Annual Forum, "Thriving Through Connection!" WXW is a nonprofit that supports women in business, and this is our biggest day of the year.

Spend a full day networking, diving into breakout sessions, and engaging with thought-provoking panels. Voices from across the region come together for a day of learning, conversation, and connection. Open to all. Lunch is included.

We hope to see you there!

Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
$99 Early Bird rate (until Oct 14!)
08:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Women's Exchange of Washtenaw (WXW)
info@wxwbusiness.com
https://wxwbusiness.com/
Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College
4800 E. Huron River Drive
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104