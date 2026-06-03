The annual Woodhouse 5K for New Day offers a powerful opportunity to run and walk for a cause that makes an immediate, local impact. The money is raised to directly provide financial and emotional support to local families facing cancer. By getting involved, supporters can receive sponsorship opportunities for the race, volunteer throughout the route, or build a team to honor a special cancer warrior.

On Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 a.m., enjoy a morning of fun and fitness beginning and ending at Rochester Municipal Park, 400 6th St., and throughout the streets of downtown Rochester. Whether you are an experienced runner or walking, the Woodhouse 5K for New Day is a family-fun event that benefits Michigan families facing cancer through New Day Foundation for Families.

Registration to participate in the Woodhouse 5K is $45 per person and free to children ages 5 and under. Other ways to support this event are a personalized cancer warrior and memorial sign along the route of the course, sponsorship plugs, donations and forming a team.