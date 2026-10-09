Woodland Weavers & Spinners 2026 Textile Arts Market Holiday Sale
Woodland Weavers & Spinners 2026 Textile Arts Market Holiday Sale
The Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild offers the public a chance to purchase beautiful, handcrafted gift items made by both the guild’s members at this Holiday Sale. The members’ creativity is showcased in the items for sale such as garments, scarves, hats and many more fashion accessories. Also, available are a wide variety of towels, rugs, pillows, wall hangings and many other items for the home.
Aquinas College's Donnelly Center
NA
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild
Aquinas College's Donnelly Center
157 Woodward Lane SEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49506
(616) 632-8900
confer@aquinas.edu