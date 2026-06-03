World Ballet Company: The Nutcracker

This holiday season, experience The Nutcracker like never before.

Featuring a live orchestra, 40 world-class dancers, over 150 sparkling hand-sewn costumes, and lavish hand-crafted sets, World Ballet Company’s The Nutcracker is a breathtaking holiday spectacle for all ages.

Follow Marie on a magical Christmas Eve journey as her beloved Nutcracker comes to life, sweeping her into a dreamworld of swirling snowflakes, battling mice, and the dazzling Kingdom of Sweets.

Create unforgettable holiday memories and share the wonder of a timeless classic with the whole family.

About the Company: Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000 fans.

World Ballet Company—Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.