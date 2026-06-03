Join the Wyandotte Garden Club for the 2026 Wyandotte Garden Walk on Saturday, July 25 from 9am–12pm!

Spend the morning exploring beautiful gardens throughout the City of Wyandotte at your own pace while gathering inspiration and celebrating our community’s love of gardening. From colorful flower beds and cozy backyard spaces to vegetable gardens and pollinator habitats, each stop offers something unique.

Tickets help support the Wyandotte Garden Club and our local beautification efforts throughout the community.

Event check-in will take place at the Downriver Council for the Arts located at 81 Chestnut Street in Wyandotte.

$15 in advance, purchase tickets online!

We can’t wait to see you there!