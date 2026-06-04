YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan - Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul

YAMATO drummers return to East Lansing by popular demand after a nearly 10-year absence. Their acclaimed performances of Japanese Taiko drumming and music have captivated audiences of millions in 53 countries around the world. The drummers challenge and push to their absolute limits in a staggering display of physical strength as they use their entire bodies to produce thunderous music. YAMATO will leave audiences exhilarated by this visually spectacular, high-energy, and explosive show.

“A sheer joy.” —Metro London

“Simply breathtaking” —Daily Telegraph

“Pure energy meets spiritual high” —The Scotsman