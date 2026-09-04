Year-end close doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Join Maner Costerisan’s Heather Farmer, CGFM, senior manager for a practical webinar designed to help finance professionals navigate critical year-end accounting tasks with confidence.

From bank reconciliations and payroll reporting to journal entries, internal controls and audit preparation, this session will provide valuable insights and best practices to support accurate reporting, maintain compliance and streamline your close process. Bring your questions and get ready to tackle year-end with clarity.

Register here: https://manercpa.com/events/year-end-essentials-for-government-finance-professionals/?utm_source=Publicom&utm_medium=ad&utm_campaign=GovWebinarPublicomDigitalCalendar

