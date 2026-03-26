Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 27-29)

It's officially spring! If you want to get outside to celebrate, but don't know what to do, Michigan Public has you covered. Our staff has handpicked some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend, just for you!

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Spring Flower Show

3/26-3/29 | All Day

Hidden Lake Gardens - 6214 Monrow Road, Tipton, MI

$10

Freighter Festival of Races

3/28 | 10:30 a.m.

515 E Portage Avenue, Sault Sainte Marie, MI

Prices Vary by Race

Don Keranen Jazz Festival

3/27-3/28 | 7:30 p.m.

Rozsa Backstage - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI

$20 (or pay as you’re able)

AMA Supercross Championship

3/28 | 6:30 p.m.

Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Use Your Voice with Jean Alicia Elster

3/27 | 3:30 p.m.

Gerald R. For Presidential Library - 1000 Beal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Ann Arbor Film Festival

3/24-3/29 | All Day

Various Locations - Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

GATZ Elevator Repair Service

3/27-3/29 | 2 p.m.

The Power Center - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Ron Taylor

3/26-3/28 | 7:15 p.m.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Jim Breuer “Find The Funny” Tour

3/27 | 7 p.m.

Masonic Temple - 500 Temple Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

PWHL Takeover: New York Sirens vs Montreal Victoire

3/28 | 1 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Mamma Mia!

3/26-3/29 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Nerdfest 2026

3/27-3/29 | All Day

Sheraton Detroit Novi - 21111 Haggerty Road, Novi, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

3/27-3/29 | Times Vary

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$12

Jumpstart 2026

3/27-3/29 | Times Vary

Peter Martin Wege Theatre - 341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons

3/28 | 8:45 p.m.

St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters

3/29 | 3 p.m.

DeVos Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Much Ado About Nothing

3/20-3/29 | 7:30 p.m.

Williams Theatre - 1351 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

$22

Edible Book Festival

3/28 | 2:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Book Arts Center - 326 W Kalamazoo Avenue, Suite 103A, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

3/28 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Egg-cellent Egg Hunt

3/27-3/28 | 10 a.m.

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

3/27 | 8 p.m.

Gier Ball Park - 2809 N East Street, Lansing, MI

$8

Opera: Rossini and Puccini, Operas of Comedy & Consequence

3/25-3/29 | 7 p.m.

Fairchild Theatre - 542 Auditorium Road, East Lansing, MI

$24

2026 MFA Exhibition Opening Reception

3/28 | 6 p.m.

Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum - 547 E Circle Drive, East Lansing, MI

Free