Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 27-29)
It's officially spring! If you want to get outside to celebrate, but don't know what to do, Michigan Public has you covered. Our staff has handpicked some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend, just for you!
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Spring Flower Show
3/26-3/29 | All Day
Hidden Lake Gardens - 6214 Monrow Road, Tipton, MI
$10
Freighter Festival of Races
3/28 | 10:30 a.m.
515 E Portage Avenue, Sault Sainte Marie, MI
Prices Vary by Race
Don Keranen Jazz Festival
3/27-3/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Rozsa Backstage - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI
$20 (or pay as you’re able)
AMA Supercross Championship
3/28 | 6:30 p.m.
Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Use Your Voice with Jean Alicia Elster
3/27 | 3:30 p.m.
Gerald R. For Presidential Library - 1000 Beal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Ann Arbor Film Festival
3/24-3/29 | All Day
Various Locations - Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
GATZ Elevator Repair Service
3/27-3/29 | 2 p.m.
The Power Center - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Ron Taylor
3/26-3/28 | 7:15 p.m.
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Jim Breuer “Find The Funny” Tour
3/27 | 7 p.m.
Masonic Temple - 500 Temple Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
PWHL Takeover: New York Sirens vs Montreal Victoire
3/28 | 1 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Mamma Mia!
3/26-3/29 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Nerdfest 2026
3/27-3/29 | All Day
Sheraton Detroit Novi - 21111 Haggerty Road, Novi, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Cottage & Lakefront Living Show
3/27-3/29 | Times Vary
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12
Jumpstart 2026
3/27-3/29 | Times Vary
Peter Martin Wege Theatre - 341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
3/28 | 8:45 p.m.
St. Cecilia Music Center - 24 Ransom Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters
3/29 | 3 p.m.
DeVos Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Much Ado About Nothing
3/20-3/29 | 7:30 p.m.
Williams Theatre - 1351 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$22
Edible Book Festival
3/28 | 2:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Book Arts Center - 326 W Kalamazoo Avenue, Suite 103A, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto
3/28 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Egg-cellent Egg Hunt
3/27-3/28 | 10 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
3/27 | 8 p.m.
Gier Ball Park - 2809 N East Street, Lansing, MI
$8
Opera: Rossini and Puccini, Operas of Comedy & Consequence
3/25-3/29 | 7 p.m.
Fairchild Theatre - 542 Auditorium Road, East Lansing, MI
$24
2026 MFA Exhibition Opening Reception
3/28 | 6 p.m.
Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum - 547 E Circle Drive, East Lansing, MI
Free
Dirty Dancing: In Concert
3/28 | 8 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary