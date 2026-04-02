Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (April 3-5)
Happy April! Whether you're looking for some of the first spring festivities of the season, or just need a reason to get out and enjoy the (finally) warm weather, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Keweenawesomefest
4/3 | 6 p.m.
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI
$25 or pay as you’re able
Company Class: The Government Inspector
4/2 | 8 p.m.
Varner Laber Theatre - 371 Varner Drive, Rochester, MI
$10
Easter on the Green
4/4 | 12 p.m.
Village Green - 231 S Hancock Street, Pentwater, MI
Free
French Baking Class - Le Croissant & Breakfast Pastries
4/4 | 10 a.m.
Eastern Market - Russell Street, Detroit, MI
$95
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Boss Babe by Jen Whaley
4/3-4/4 | 8 p.m.
The Back Office Studio - 13 North Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$10 suggested donation
Jeremy Nedd: From rock to rock
4/3 | 7:30 p.m.
Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Rodney Whitaker Group
4/3 | 7 p.m.
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$25
Uncle Vanya
4/2-4/12 | 8 p.m.
Arthur Miller Theatre - 1226 Murfin Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$35
Metro Detroit
Detroit Tigers Home Opener
4/3 | 1:10 p.m.
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
The Lion King
4/1-4/5 | Times Vary
The Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit International Festival of Animation
4/4 | 7:30 p.m.
Senate Theater - 6424 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
$10
Katt Williams
4/4 | 8 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Butterflies are Blooming
3/1-4/30 | All Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens
$25
Daniel Tosh
4/4 | 9:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Bad Suns
4/3 | 8 p.m.
Elevation - 133 Cesar E Chavez Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$35.40
Bunny Garden Tea Experience
4/3 | 5:30 p.m.
Alma Mia - 1971 E Beltline Avenue NE, Suite 123, Grand Rapids, MI
$70
Kalamazoo
Antique Bottle & Glass Show
4/4 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$3
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat In The Hat LIVE
4/4 | 2 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
International Bazaar 2026
4/4 | 4 p.m.
Western Michigan University - 1070 Student Center Loop, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market
4/4 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Hippity Hop 5k
4/4 | 10:30 a.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$25
Lansing Lugnuts vs Dayton Dragons
4/2-4/4 | Times Vary
505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Mike Paski
4/3 | 6:30 p.m.
Green Door Blues Bar - 2005 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$15
James Keelaghan
4/3-4/4 | Times Vary
The Robin Theatre - 1105 S Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
$26.90