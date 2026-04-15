Detroit Mayor Sheffield calls for volunteers to beautify neighborhoods

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and community partners are calling on residents to sign up for this year’s Motor City Makeover, a large-scale effort to clean up and beautify neighborhoods across the city.

The annual program brings together residents, businesses, students and community groups for coordinated cleanup events taking place on three Saturdays in May.

Cleaning will take place by districts on:



May 2 for Districts 1, 2 and 3

May 16 for Districts 4 and 5

May 30 for Districts 6 and 7

City officials say the initiative is aimed at improving neighborhood conditions while building community pride through hands-on participation.

“This is a time where we call everyone to action and get involved in their neighborhood and take pride in their neighborhood,” organizers said during the kickoff.

The city has free resources available to support cleanup efforts, including:



600 trees

90,000 flowers

Vegetable plants and seed packets

Bags and gloves

The city said supplies are limited and available to registered groups.

Community leaders said the program, which has been running for more than 30 years, plays a key role in cleaning up and discouraging illegal dumping across Detroit neighborhoods.

Hazel Fludd, president of the Garden Homes Community Organization, said the issue continues to impact residents’ quality of life.

“Illegal dumping is a visual reminder of neglect, lowering property values and deterring investment in our neighborhoods,” Fludd said. “And that’s what we’ve been dealing with.”

This year, the city is also launching a new youth T-shirt design contest, inviting residents ages 14 to 24 to submit artwork promoting the message “Keep Detroit Clean.”

The winning design will be featured on official Motor City Makeover shirts distributed to volunteers.

The submission deadline is April 22.

Crystal Perkins, director of Detroit’s General Services Department, says the addition is meant to engage younger residents in the effort.

“Let’s get our youth involved, because a clean city is a prideful city. And we’re going to keep that pride to keep it clean,” Perkins said.

