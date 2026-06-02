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Signal Chats and Public Records: Tracking Trump's immigration crackdown (Jun. 10, 2026)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT

Signal Chats and Public Records: Tracking Trump's immigration crackdown

Wednesday, June 10 - 2 p.m.
Free to watch | Zoom
Register Here.

The Trump administration's drive to detain and deport as many migrants as possible has sowed fear and instability in Michigan communities. Over the last year and a half, journalists and advocates have worked to share information about the government's aggressive enforcement efforts with the goal of providing accountability, transparency and actionable information to communities grappling with a rapidly shifting policy landscape.

Michigan Public's Adam Yahya Rayes will join a panel of Michigan journalists, including Koby Levin (Outlier Media), Lindsey Matson (LMSW, 482Forward), and Christine Sauvé (Michigan Immigrant Rights Center) for a discussion moderated by Briana Rice (Outlier Media).

They'll discuss the challenges and best practices for gathering and disseminating information about the immigration crackdown in Michigan.

This event is hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Detroit Chapter. This is free event open to the public. The panel will be streamed via Zoom.
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Community Upcoming EventsImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
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