Grand Rapids exempts downtown amphitheater from noise ordinance despite resident complaints

Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously voted to modify the city’s noise ordinance Tuesday night to allow concerts to continue at the new downtown Acrisure Amphitheater.

Residents have complained about noise coming from the amphitheater since it opened earlier this year. Some residents filed a lawsuit, arguing the venue violated the city’s prohibition on loud noises after 10 p.m. The city argued it had already approved an exemption for the amphitheater in 2023, but a Kent County judge sided with the residents.

Tuesday night, commissioners voted on an amendment to clarify that the exemption does cover the amphitheater until 11 p.m.

“This is not taking away the rules,” said commissioner Kelsey Perdue. “This is keeping the rules in place around sound restrictions for the amphitheater. So it’s actually making it clear and predictable for everyone involved.”

The outdoor concert venue has been a key development in the city, which has been working to add amenities to the riverfront. A long-term plan to plan to remove some dams and restore rapids began construction this summer. The amphitheater, which sits along Grand River, also includes greenspace and a walkway along an area that had been closed off to the public.

But the proximity to the river has apparently helped the sound from the amphitheater travel for miles, even reaching people who don’t live in the city.

Some residents tried to convince commissioners to reject the noise exemption, saying concerts at Acrisure Amphitheater have rattled windows and sent loud noises into their homes, keeping them up at night.

Kip Paul, a veteran, told commissioners some of his neighbors gave up on trying to avoid the noises, and instead have taken to putting chairs outside to listen, where the sounds have been clear.

“I’m 63 years old, try to stay in shape,” Paul said. “But my ears can’t take this, and I’m not the only one. Vote like you live there, ok?”

In the end, all the commissioners supported the amendment.

