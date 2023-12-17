Michigan Office of Children's Ombudsman now called the Office of the Child Advocate

The Michigan Office of Children's Ombudsman has been renamed the Office of the Child Advocate. The change was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Officials with the office say the new name fits better with the mission and goals of the agency to "support and speak on behalf of children with the aim of improving Michigan’s child welfare system.”

The law transfers the responsibilities of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman to the Office of the Child Advocate. The office is an independent state agency tasked with taking in and investigating complaints concerning children within the state’s child welfare system.

But it will also take on additional duties regarding child welfare in Michigan. The new law says the office will now oversee child welfare within the juvenile justice system. The office is also charged with reviewing any child death within a juvenile detention facility. It will send its findings and recommendations to those facilities and to policymakers.

The office is expected to weigh in on any possible change to child welfare laws and the impact it may have on wards of the state.