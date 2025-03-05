© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Judge declares Skelton brothers legally dead

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST
A collage of three square profile pictures are line up horizontally. Each photo contains a closeup of a one of the young brothers who went missing.
Courtesy photo
/
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
(Left to right) Alexander, Andrew, and Tanner Skelton before they went missing in 2010.

A judge declared three Michigan brothers dead Wednesday, more than 14 years after they disappeared at Thanksgiving in a small-town tragedy that remains unsolved despite an explicit belief by investigators that their father is responsible.

Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala granted a request by Tanya Zuvers, the mother of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton.

“This is a case of terrible and longstanding impact on the community of Lenawee,” Sala said. “No condolences will ever be enough for such loss suffered.”

But at the same time, the judge rejected a request to also acknowledge that the boys' father, John Skelton, murdered the children.

“To make such a finding, the court would only be joining those voices offering such speculation and theory given the lack of information,” Sala said.

The boys are presumed dead as of Nov. 26, 2015, five years after their disappearance, a key threshold in Michigan law, the judge said.

Skelton, 53, has not been charged with killing his sons. By November, he is expected to complete a 15-year prison sentence for his failure to return the boys to Tanya Zuvers, the only conviction so far.

Zuvers testified Monday that a formal declaration of death would give her closure and provide “respect” to the boys, who were 9, 7 and 5 in 2010. They disappeared while with their father at Thanksgiving in Morenci, a town along the Ohio border.

Skelton and Zuvers were having problems and living apart in Morenci. The boys were supposed to go back to their mom the next day. Instead, they were gone.

They have not been found, despite countless searches of woods and water in Michigan and Ohio and tips from across the country.

Police said Skelton fed them a long string of lies about the boys' whereabouts, sending investigators to an old schoolhouse in Kunkle, Ohio, and a dumpster in Holiday City, Ohio. Police said claims that the boys were handed to other people for their safety also turned out to be false.

Skelton declined to participate in the hearing to have the brothers declared dead.

“Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference,” he said by video conference from prison.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press