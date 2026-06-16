UAW workers ratify new contract with Dauch, ending 10-day strike

Workers of a local United Auto Workers (UAW) unit voted to approve a new contract with Dauch Corp., ending a 10-day strike at the automotive axle supplier’s plant in Three Rivers.

Workers at Local 2093 voted 704 -173 to ratify the new agreement reached with Dauch.

Nearly 1,000 members walked out of the Three Rivers American Axle plant on June 1 in protest of the compensation they were receiving from their employer.

The new contract is set to increase wages by 36% over the next four years.

American Axle workers will also receive additional paid holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas.

Workers pushed to rebuild their wages after substantial pay cuts during the Great Recession in 2008.

At the time, wages were cut in half, from $29 an hour to $14.50.

U.S. Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed has been a vocal supporter of the strike. He also joined workers on the picket line.

El-Sayed believes labor workers have felt stuck with stagnant wages.

“For too long workers have taken a real back seat since 2008 and have been forced to stay in that backseat since corporations have gotten richer and richer off their labor,” said El-Sayed.

Under the new contract, UAW workers who were hired before May 31, 2012, will receive an immediate $8-per-hour wage increase.

El-Sayed said the wage increase is essential to help workers keep pace with the current economy.

“If we are going to be able to keep up with the cost of inflation; the fact that our groceries and healthcare are more expensive, then it is going to require the ability to demand more of the share of value workers are creating up and down the economy,” said El-Sayed.

Michigan Sen. Sean McCann also attended the strike.

McCann said he believes the outcome of the strike could influence future labor negotiations.

“I hope it sends a sign that people have to work together to take care of their workers and their companies and they can’t build facets on the backs of people who are not making enough to meet their basic bills,” said McCann.

Since the contract was ratified, workers have returned to work at American Axle.