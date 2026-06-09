"I threw their proposal in the trash": American Axle strike continues after negotiations stall

The United Auto Workers strike at an automotive parts plant in Three Rivers entered its second week on Monday, with contract negotiations ongoing.

Josh Jager is the bargaining chair for the United Auto Workers Local 2093.

He said at the beginning of the strike last week, the Dauch Corporation, of which American Axle is a part, did not make any moves.

"For the first few days afterwards, radio silence."

That was, until Wednesday, when he said Dauch met with the union. But Jager added that the proposals didn't address issues at the heart of the union's strike, like improved wages and benefits.

After days of meetings, Jager said Dauch finally put forward a workable contract, with the two sides convening on Monday to discuss it.

"They're reviewing our last package proposal. We're looking at theirs. Hopefully we can come back to the table here, after a short review period, and just put both new proposals on the table, same time, talk them through what's the sticking point and see if we can't shake hands."

However, this would not happen, as during the meeting, negotiations fell apart.

"We had some discussions about language issues and how it was reading, seemed to have a verbal understanding of where we needed to be for both sides. And then the company goes, writes up the proposal, brings it back, not even close to what we talked about."

Jager said Dauch's proposal disregarded discussions the two sides had regarding cameras inside the American Axle plant, adding that both sides appeared to agree that video from the cameras would only be used against employees accused of egregious behavior like theft or assault.

"I threw their proposal in the trash because I was so upset that we're not listening to what we're doing at the table and you're going back and doing your own thing in your own room."

Despite the setback, Jager said he's still hopeful the union can outlast Dauch. He claimed the company is getting close to running out of the automotive parts it stockpiled in anticipation of the strike.

Dauch did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

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