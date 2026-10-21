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What is glycidyl methacrylate? What to know about chemical in Toledo tank explosion

Michigan Public | By Kate Furby
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
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A chemical tank explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 21 released a hazardous chemical in northern Toledo, Ohio, prompting an evacuation order for residents within a 1-mile radius of the explosion and a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 3-mile radius.

The tank was carrying 5,500 gallons of glycidyl methacrylate.

Here’s what we know about the chemical.

What is glycidyl methacrylate?

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is a laboratory chemical that can be used in adhesives, automotive and industrial coatings, and latex. It can be used in epoxies and other building materials.

More on GMA:

  • It is acutely toxic if swallowed or inhaled. 
  • It is corrosive and irritating to the skin and eyes.
  • Based on animal studies, it may also be mutagenic, carcinogenic and toxic to reproduction.
  • It may also be dangerous to aquatic life and environments.
An evacuation order has been issued for residents within a one-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave. in Toledo, Ohio, following a "hazardous materials release." Residents within a three-mile radius are being asked to shelter-in-place.
City of Toledo
An evacuation order has been issued for residents within a one-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave. in Toledo, Ohio, following a "hazardous materials release." Residents within a three-mile radius are being asked to shelter-in-place.

What should I do if I'm exposed to glycidyl methacrylate?

The City of Toledo offered this guidance for residents Wednesday morning:

“For minor symptoms, such as mild eye, nose, throat, or skin irritation, shower or rinse the impacted area and contact a medical professional. For serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, or confusion, go to the emergency room or call 911.”

For more health-related guidance, contact the Toledo Lucas-County Health Department at 419-213-4100.

Here's more on what we know about the Toledo chemical explosion.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change toledochemical plumeevacuation
Kate Furby
Kate Furby is Michigan Public's Senior Environmental Reporter. She has a PhD in marine biology from Scripps Oceanography, and she is a National Geographic Explorer.
See stories by Kate Furby
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