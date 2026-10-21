What is glycidyl methacrylate? What to know about chemical in Toledo tank explosion

A chemical tank explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 21 released a hazardous chemical in northern Toledo, Ohio, prompting an evacuation order for residents within a 1-mile radius of the explosion and a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 3-mile radius.

The tank was carrying 5,500 gallons of glycidyl methacrylate.

Here’s what we know about the chemical.

What is glycidyl methacrylate?

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is a laboratory chemical that can be used in adhesives, automotive and industrial coatings, and latex. It can be used in epoxies and other building materials.

More on GMA:



It is acutely toxic if swallowed or inhaled.

It is corrosive and irritating to the skin and eyes.

Based on animal studies, it may also be mutagenic, carcinogenic and toxic to reproduction.

It may also be dangerous to aquatic life and environments.

City of Toledo An evacuation order has been issued for residents within a one-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave. in Toledo, Ohio, following a "hazardous materials release." Residents within a three-mile radius are being asked to shelter-in-place.

What should I do if I'm exposed to glycidyl methacrylate?

The City of Toledo offered this guidance for residents Wednesday morning:

“For minor symptoms, such as mild eye, nose, throat, or skin irritation, shower or rinse the impacted area and contact a medical professional. For serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, or confusion, go to the emergency room or call 911.”

For more health-related guidance, contact the Toledo Lucas-County Health Department at 419-213-4100.

Here's more on what we know about the Toledo chemical explosion.

