What is glycidyl methacrylate? What to know about chemical in Toledo tank explosion
A chemical tank explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 21 released a hazardous chemical in northern Toledo, Ohio, prompting an evacuation order for residents within a 1-mile radius of the explosion and a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 3-mile radius.
The tank was carrying 5,500 gallons of glycidyl methacrylate.
Here’s what we know about the chemical.
What is glycidyl methacrylate?
Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is a laboratory chemical that can be used in adhesives, automotive and industrial coatings, and latex. It can be used in epoxies and other building materials.
More on GMA:
- It is acutely toxic if swallowed or inhaled.
- It is corrosive and irritating to the skin and eyes.
- Based on animal studies, it may also be mutagenic, carcinogenic and toxic to reproduction.
- It may also be dangerous to aquatic life and environments.
What should I do if I'm exposed to glycidyl methacrylate?
The City of Toledo offered this guidance for residents Wednesday morning:
“For minor symptoms, such as mild eye, nose, throat, or skin irritation, shower or rinse the impacted area and contact a medical professional. For serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, or confusion, go to the emergency room or call 911.”
For more health-related guidance, contact the Toledo Lucas-County Health Department at 419-213-4100.
Here's more on what we know about the Toledo chemical explosion.