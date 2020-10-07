Stateside: LGBTQ inclusion in the classroom; challenging racism in schools; Indigenous reporters
Today on Stateside, we talk to a Michigan Teacher of the Year about how he creates an inclusive learning environment for LGBTQ students in his classroom. We also talk about how educators can challenge white supremacy and advance racial justice within schools. And we'll hear about a project that aims to tell a more complex, nuanced story of Native American communities in Michigan by hiring Indigenous reporters.
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Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
Michigan Teacher of the Year talks anti-racism, LGBTQ inclusion in the classroom
- Owen Bondono is Michigan's Teacher of the Year and a ninth grade English teacher at Oak Park Freshman Institute.
It's not just policing: How schools reinforce racial inequality
- Matinga Ragatz is an education consultant, award-winning teacher, and Stateside commentator.
Few Indigeonous people see themselves represented in the news. A new project hopes to change that.
- Sierra Clark is Odawa-Ojibwe, and a reporter at the Traverse City Record Eagle with the Mishigamiing Project.
- Meghanlata Gupta is Ojibwe from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and founder of Indigenizing the News.
- Kaye LaFond is a data journalist and Report for America fellow at the Traverse City Record Eagle.