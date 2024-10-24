State of MI offering free contraception – while supplies last

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is distributing certain kinds of free contraception across the state starting in November. It’s part of a new state education and awareness program.

Supplies include condoms and over-the-counter medications like emergency contraception and contraceptive pills. Long-term contraception, like IUDs or implants, are not included.

The program’s goal is to expand awareness of family planning services that are already available in Michigan, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive.

“One of the beauties of this initiative is that we're working with community partners who don't all offer family planning,” she said. Some of the participating organizations don’t usually provide health care services. That’s on purpose, Bagdasarian said.

“We want to really meet people where they are and offer these resources in a variety of locations around the state, so that folks who aren't already plugged into the health care system know that these resources exist,” she said.

The program will also help residents learn more about health insurance options during the open enrollment period starting in November. Residents have multiple options for getting long-term coverage of family planning health care. That includes Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and a limited Medicaid benefit called “ Plan First! ”

The program is funded by $5.6 million set aside in the 2025 budget . Supplies will be available on a first-come, first serve basis and will be provided until they run out.

More than 160 locations across all 83 counties in Michigan have registered to participate, Bagdasarian said. An interactive map will be available online soon.

“Our goal is to put these products in as many places as we possibly can,” Bagdasarian said.

Although contraception continues to earn national attention as a political issue, it should be treated as a health issue, Bagdasarian said.

“There is a lot of political rhetoric, especially right now, about any sort of family planning needs,” she said. “However, we have to really understand that family planning, that birth control, is an integral part of health care.”