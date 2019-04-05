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Man pleads guilty to throwing water balloons at Trump fans, says he may throw more next time

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pixabay

A man who threw water balloons at supporters of President Donald Trump outside a Michigan rally has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor but says he might do it again.

Robert Truax Jr. tells TV station WZZM that "actions are going to be louder than words these days."

Truax threw two water balloons at Trump supporters outside a Grand Rapids arena on March 28. No one was injured. The 20-year-old Grand Rapids man says he was standing up for Trump's critics.

“I was trying to stand up for the people who are just against the president,’’ Truax said. “In a way his supporters are just like him. I did what I had to do.’’

Grand Rapids Sgt. Cathy Williams says the water balloons could have caused panic. The maximum penalty for creating a disturbance in a public place is 90 days in jail. Truax says he might throw three balloons next time.
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