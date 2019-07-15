© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Michigan Republicans respond to Trump tweets attacking Tlaib and others

Michigan Public | By Emma Winowiecki
Published July 15, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
President Donald Trump said Rep. Rashida Tlaib and other minority women should go back to "the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Donald Trump told Rep. Rashida Tlaib and three other minority Congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Rep. Tlaib (D-Detroit), who was born and raised in Detroit, responded to the attack, saying she was proud of her Palestinian roots.

Now, a handful of Republicans are responding to Trump's statement. Three representatives from Michigan have denounced Trump's comments, but declined to call them racist.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) took to social media Monday morning, saying that he was "appalled" by the president's "flat out wrong and uncalled for" comments. Upton also his told Facebook followers that the House may consider a resolution condemning Trump's remarks later this week.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) issued a statement disagreeing with the president, but without specifying what exactly he disagrees with:

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden Township) replied to the president on Twitter, saying he also disagrees with Tlaib and others politically, but that Trump's comments are "beneath leaders." He neglected to explain why. 

This is a developing story.
Tags
News Rashida TlaibDonald Trump
Emma Winowiecki
Emma is a communications specialist with the digital team at Michigan Radio. She works across all departments at Michigan Radio, with a hand in everything from digital marketing and fundraising to graphic design and website maintenance. She also produces the station's daily newsletter, The Michigan Radio Beat.
See stories by Emma Winowiecki
We need your support donation button
Related Content