Some Michigan Republicans respond to Trump tweets attacking Tlaib and others

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Donald Trump told Rep. Rashida Tlaib and three other minority Congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Rep. Tlaib (D-Detroit), who was born and raised in Detroit, responded to the attack, saying she was proud of her Palestinian roots.

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Now, a handful of Republicans are responding to Trump's statement. Three representatives from Michigan have denounced Trump's comments, but declined to call them racist.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) took to social media Monday morning, saying that he was "appalled" by the president's "flat out wrong and uncalled for" comments. Upton also his told Facebook followers that the House may consider a resolution condemning Trump's remarks later this week.

...that we ought to be working on together – immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and start governing more. — Rep. Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) issued a statement disagreeing with the president, but without specifying what exactly he disagrees with:

We are better than this, let’s start showing it. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) July 15, 2019

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden Township) replied to the president on Twitter, saying he also disagrees with Tlaib and others politically, but that Trump's comments are "beneath leaders." He neglected to explain why.

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

This is a developing story.