Keith KindredFreelance commentator
Keith Kindred is a retired civics and history teacher. He is now a freelance writer and also writes about history, education and civic life at Undercurrents.
-
When generative artificial intelligence began showing up in schools a few years ago, much of the conversation focused on a familiar problem: cheating.
-
Michigan has spent a decade trying to improve how children learn to read. The latest results suggest there is still a long way to go.
-
Keith Kindred is retiring as a social studies teacher after 33 years, and has these reflections.
-
Commentator and high school social studies teacher Keith Kindred talks about trying to teach under the Trump administration.
-
Clean air and water are public goods. A national defense is a public good. Our communication airwaves are a public good. And so, as the term would imply, is public education. That we should all have access to these things whether we are affiliated with a political party or not is self-evident. What is not as obvious is that we need to make special efforts to ensure this is the case.
-
As an educator, I can't help but wonder how all of this will transform teaching and learning. To that end, I’ve been doing some preliminary experimentation.
-
HB 5722 is another legislative attack on teachers