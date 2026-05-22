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On Hand

Your Stories: Summertime memories of Lake Michigan Drive

By Molly Anderson,
April Van Buren
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
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A picture of Lake Michigan Dr in Grand Rapids facing west. There are houses lining both the streets and the photo is from 1973 so has a vintage patina to it.
City of Grand Rapids Archives and Records Center
A picture of Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids taken in 1973. Tom Topolski said the trip out to the beach in the summertime started with a trip down Lake Michigan Drive.

Our last episode was all about the Mile Roads of Southeast Michigan: why we have them and how they’ve become cultural shorthand for understanding the history of Detroit.

But the Mile Roads are just a portion of the Michigan roads that make meaning in our lives. 

Many of us have a road that's more than a line on a map — it's a memory. Maybe it’s the street you grew up on or the dirt road that leads you to a cottage Up North. 

For listener Tom Topolski, it’s Lake Michigan Drive.

GUEST:

  • Thomas Topolski, Hudsonville resident

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On Hand lake michigangeographyrural roads
Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson is a <i>Stateside </i>Intern for Michigan Public. She is studying English and History at the University of Michigan. She feels safest when surrounded by antiques, books, and funny people.
See stories by Molly Anderson
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
See stories by April Van Buren
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