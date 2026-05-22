Your Stories: Summertime memories of Lake Michigan Drive

Our last episode was all about the Mile Roads of Southeast Michigan: why we have them and how they’ve become cultural shorthand for understanding the history of Detroit.

But the Mile Roads are just a portion of the Michigan roads that make meaning in our lives.

Many of us have a road that's more than a line on a map — it's a memory. Maybe it’s the street you grew up on or the dirt road that leads you to a cottage Up North.

For listener Tom Topolski, it’s Lake Michigan Drive.

GUEST:



Thomas Topolski, Hudsonville resident

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