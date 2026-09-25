Your Stories: A Keweenaw earsicle

In the latest episode of On Hand, we dug into the fiery foundation of the Keweenaw Peninsula. That’s right: Some of Copper Country’s most beloved landscapes — and Lake Superior itself — were shaped by a 1.1 billion-year-old rift volcano.

My reporting trip over the summer for this story was my first time visiting the Keweenaw Peninsula, and I can’t wait to go back. Between the beautiful landscapes, the great local food, and the friendly locals, it’s a really special place. But my infatuation with the Keweenaw has got nothing on listener Kate Lynnes' love.

It's her "favorite place in the world," even after living through the winter of 1978-79, when Houghton got nearly 400 inches of snow in a single season — and she got frostbite on her right ear.

GUEST:



Kate Lynnes from Muskegon, MI

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