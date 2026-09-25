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On Hand

Your Stories: A Keweenaw earsicle

By April Van Buren
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
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A thermometer measuring the inches of snow in the winter of 1978-79 in Houghton. The read part of the thermometer is near the top and it reads 390.4 inches.
Kate Lynnes
A thermometer measuring the inches of snow in the winter of 1978-79 in Houghton. Listener Kate Lynnes was on Michigan Tech's campus that winter. She and her roomates had to shovel a tunnel from their house through the snow to get to class.

In the latest episode of On Hand, we dug into the fiery foundation of the Keweenaw Peninsula. That’s right: Some of Copper Country’s most beloved landscapes — and Lake Superior itself — were shaped by a 1.1 billion-year-old rift volcano.

My reporting trip over the summer for this story was my first time visiting the Keweenaw Peninsula, and I can’t wait to go back. Between the beautiful landscapes, the great local food, and the friendly locals, it’s a really special place. But my infatuation with the Keweenaw has got nothing on listener Kate Lynnes' love.

It's her "favorite place in the world," even after living through the winter of 1978-79, when Houghton got nearly 400 inches of snow in a single season — and she got frostbite on her right ear.

GUEST:

  • Kate Lynnes from Muskegon, MI

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On Hand blizzardkeweenawsnow stormnorthern lights
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside </i>and <i>On Hand</i>. She also coordinates the <i>Stateside</i> internship program.
See stories by April Van Buren
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