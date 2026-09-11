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On Hand

Your Stories: The $5 pasty recipe

By Ronia Cabansag
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT
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A gold ring adorned with light green emeralds arranged in a flower shape. One large emerald sits at the center. This is surrounded by gold petals. The outer layer of petals is made up of 12 tear-shaped emeralds.
Kathy Gibbons
The emerald ring gifted to writer Kathy Gibbons by the owner of Lehto's Pasties.

Last week, we took a crash course on the history of the pasty: a savory pocket of dough filled with beef, potato, and rutabaga. The dish has become distinctly regional food in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Today, we shared the story of one particular recipe that made its way into thousands of homes, and the writer that helped make it happen.

GUEST:

  • Kathy Gibbons, Traverse City-based writer

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On Hand restaurantlocal foodsUpper Peninsula
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
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