Your Stories: The $5 pasty recipe

Last week, we took a crash course on the history of the pasty: a savory pocket of dough filled with beef, potato, and rutabaga. The dish has become distinctly regional food in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Today, we shared the story of one particular recipe that made its way into thousands of homes, and the writer that helped make it happen.

GUEST:



Kathy Gibbons, Traverse City-based writer

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