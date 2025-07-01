Stateside: Thursday, June 26, 2025

It's been 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. We took a look back at the Michigan case that was part of that decision with one of the lawyers who represented the couple in the case, and a reporter who covered it. Also, what’s driving teacher shortages in West Michigan? Stateside's Michelle Jokisch Polo looked at why some teaching roles are so hard to fill in schools—and the impact it's having on students. Plus, a ballot initiative looks to a tax on high-income households to increase school funding. We talk to Molly Sweeney from 482 Forward, the nonprofit behind the initiative.

