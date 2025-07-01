© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, June 27, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

First, a conversation with Bridge Michigan’s Kelly House about the decline of whitefish in the Great Lakes. She wrote a series of articles covering the issue and the species’ importance to Michigan traditions.

Then, we heard from University of Michigan professor Timothy Cernak and a Gila monster named Pebbles. Pebbles doesn’t have much to say, but reptile curator Xavier Edwards tells us more about her and the infection Cernak is helping her fight.

Plus, a discussion of this summer’s Shakespeare in the Arb, a long-running Ann Arbor tradition. This is the last weekend to see “The Merry Wives of Windsor” this year.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kelly House, environment reporter at Bridge Michigan
  • Timothy Cernak, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry, College of Pharmacy at the University of Michigan
  • Xavier Edwards, reptile curator and assistant head curator at the Creature Conservancy
  • Steve Marsh, head curator at the Creature Conservancy
  • Pebbles, Gila monster and resident at the Creature Conservancy 
  • Graham Atkin, co-director of Shakespeare in the Arb
whitefish biodiversity theater
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
