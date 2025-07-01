Stateside: Friday, June 27, 2025

First, a conversation with Bridge Michigan’s Kelly House about the decline of whitefish in the Great Lakes. She wrote a series of articles covering the issue and the species’ importance to Michigan traditions.

Then, we heard from University of Michigan professor Timothy Cernak and a Gila monster named Pebbles. Pebbles doesn’t have much to say, but reptile curator Xavier Edwards tells us more about her and the infection Cernak is helping her fight.

Plus, a discussion of this summer’s Shakespeare in the Arb , a long-running Ann Arbor tradition. This is the last weekend to see “The Merry Wives of Windsor” this year.

