Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, August 15, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Two new health reports from the Washtenaw County Health Department offer insight on the health challenges facing infants and immigrant communities. We spoke with the county's deputy health officer about key takeaways.

Then, an archivist reflected on the legacy of the Jefferson Beach Amusement Park at St. Clair Shores.

Plus, a new study found no statistically significant differences in brain development among small children whose families received a cash benefit. The study has raised disagreements among experts. We spoke with the funders of a Grand Rapids-based project providing $1,000 monthly to mothers with limited income.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ruth Kraut, deputy health director for Washtenaw County
  • Heidi Christein, archivist at the St. Clair Shores Public Library
  • Stacy Stout, director of family-centered philanthropy at the Steelcase Foundation
  • Daniel Williams, president of the Steelcase Foundation
