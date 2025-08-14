© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
A plan for SanDisk Corporation to bring a semiconductor facility to Flint recently fell through, despite support for the project from state lawmakers. We talked to a University of Michigan professor about what that means for the future of the semiconductor industry here in Michigan. Also, a conversation with scholar and law professor Bernadette Atuahene about how policies have undermined Black home ownership in America for decades. Her new book digs deep into how the city of Detroit overtaxed many Black homeowners, ultimately driving them into tax foreclosure.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Todd Austin, professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan
  • Bernadette Atuahene, professor of law at the University of Southern Californi-Gould School of Law and author of Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Home Ownership in America
flint infrastructuremichigan businesshigh-skilled jobssocial justicehome ownershipDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
