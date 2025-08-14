Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

A plan for SanDisk Corporation to bring a semiconductor facility to Flint recently fell through, despite support for the project from state lawmakers. We talked to a University of Michigan professor about what that means for the future of the semiconductor industry here in Michigan. Also, a conversation with scholar and law professor Bernadette Atuahene about how policies have undermined Black home ownership in America for decades. Her new book digs deep into how the city of Detroit overtaxed many Black homeowners, ultimately driving them into tax foreclosure.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

