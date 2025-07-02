Stateside: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
In this edition of Stateside, a conversation was had with a Detroit Free Press writer on new restrictions in the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit that prohibit traditional Latin Mass.
Then, the host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North talked to a biologist about the origin of and how to avoid swimmer's itch.
Also, a researcher at Ohio State University gave us insight on preterm births linked to high rates of eviction in Detroit.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Daniel Wanschura, executive producer and host of Points North
- Ron Reimink, biologist and owner of Freshwater Solutions
- Shawnita Sealy-Jefferson, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Ohio State University