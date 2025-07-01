© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 30, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today, we re-aired one of our favorite conversations.

Journalist and author Miles Harvey joined Stateside to discuss James Jesse Strang — the self-professed Mormon prophet and successor to Joseph Smith who, for a few years in the mid-1800s, ruled as the pirate king of a Mormon “utopia” on Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan.

Strang came to power in a time of widespread economic, political, and cultural turmoil, Harvey said, “when truth is just very malleable, and there aren’t a lot of firm things to hold onto.”

“He absolutely thrived in that era, like a lot of people like him — swindlers, before and after. He was able to take advantage of this very unstable time and make people feel that he had simple answers to complex questions.”

Also on today’s show: We learned about a recipe for a scone-based riff on strawberry shortcakes. And from our colleagues at WCMU, we heard about a school in the eastern Upper Peninsula that is holding off on an expansion project because of noise pollution from a nearby “bitcoin mining farm.”

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Miles Harvey, journalist and author of The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch.
  • Abra Berens, cookbook author and culinary director at Granor Farm in Three Oaks.
  • Teresa Homsi, WCMU environmental reporter.
Tags
Stateside On Air Beaver Islandlocal historyrecipesCookingbitcoin
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes