Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Michigan homeowner Dan Behm spoke on his Sisyphean combat against Mother Nature; working to ensure the dunes of Silver Lake don't overtake his home. Then, Detroiters Tonya Mosley and Antonio Wiley talked with us about Anita Wiley, a woman who went missing in Detroit in 1987. The duo, sister and son of Anita, produced podcast She Has A Name, sharing Anita's story. Plus, director T. Lindsey Haskin and director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission Mike Siefkes discussed "The Fish Thief," a film following the Great Lakes Fishery Commission's effort to control the population of sea lamprey, one of the greatest threats to Great Lakes fisheries.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dan Behm, Michigan homeowner
  • Tonya Mosley, producer of She Has A Name and the co-host of Fresh Air
  • Antonio Wiley, producer of She Has A Name
  • T. Lindsey Haskin, director of "The Fish Thief" documentary
  • Mike Siefkes, director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission
Stateside On Air sand dunesEnvironmentclimate changegriefmissing personpodcastfamilyGreat Lakesfishingsea lamprey
