Stateside: Thursday, July 31, 2025

On today’s episode of Stateside, guest host Stephen Henderson discussed the failed state House bill that would have restricted cell phones in schools. He spoke with the bill’s sponsor. Then, Detroit-area journalists chatted about expected voter turnout in the upcoming mayoral primary election. And we took a hard look at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-governmental agency that is under investigation by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

