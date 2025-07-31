Stateside: Thursday, July 31, 2025
On today’s episode of Stateside, guest host Stephen Henderson discussed the failed state House bill that would have restricted cell phones in schools. He spoke with the bill’s sponsor. Then, Detroit-area journalists chatted about expected voter turnout in the upcoming mayoral primary election. And we took a hard look at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-governmental agency that is under investigation by the Michigan attorney general’s office.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Representative Mark Tisdel, Republican representative for the 55th state House district and sponsor of a bill to restrict cell phone use in schools
- Malachi Barrett, reporter for Bridge Detroit
- Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press
- Sandy Baruah, president and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
- Zach Gorchow, president of Michigan operations, Gongwer News Service