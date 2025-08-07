© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, August 7, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 7, 2025 at 6:27 PM EDT
On this edition of Stateside, a northern Michigan black bear had a plastic lid stuck on its neck for two years until early June. Guest host Stephen Henderson talked to a biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources about what happened and about Michigan's black bear population. Then, we had a conversation with a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan about the importance of labor statistics and the dangers of firing statisticians. Concluding the show, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan shared her stance on where the "rule of law" stands in 2025 under the second Trump administration.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Angela Kujawa, wildlife biologist, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, faculty research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research
  • Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, professor of Law at the University of Michigan, author of Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America
