Stateside: Thursday, August 7, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, a northern Michigan black bear had a plastic lid stuck on its neck for two years until early June. Guest host Stephen Henderson talked to a biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources about what happened and about Michigan's black bear population. Then, we had a conversation with a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan about the importance of labor statistics and the dangers of firing statisticians. Concluding the show, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan shared her stance on where the "rule of law" stands in 2025 under the second Trump administration.

